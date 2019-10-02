KBBI Fall Membership Drive Celebrates 40 Years On Air, Oct. 11-12

In August the station celebrated 40 years on the air bringing you local and national news, emergency coverage, and the music and stories we all love. On October 11th and 12th we will host our Fall on-air membership drive.

We invite all our listeners to celebrate the 40th Anniversary with us by stopping in the station at 3913 Kachemak Way during the drive for food and drinks. In addition, to celebrate the 40th Anniversary we have brought back the KBBI mugs with the special edition anniversary logo. KBBI mugs will be available for all sustaining members, those that contribute $10 a month or $120 year. Whether you already make monthly contributions to the station or you are signing up for a sustaining membership for the first time come by the station and pick up your 40th Anniversary KBBI mug during the drive. We will also be offering a selection of vintage KBBI mugs for those who donate $365 or more, that’s just a dollar a day for a year.

Membership support is the number one source of funding for public radio, and with state budget cuts this funding is more crucial than ever. It is your contributions and support that have made this station possible and that will make it possible for another 40 years. We look forward to seeing you and as always thank you for your support!