KBBI Fall Membership Drive

KBBI's annual Fall Membership Drive is coming up on October 16th and 17th. The station is hoping to use this time to highlight our volunteers, our community, and all the ways radio keeps us connected.

This year's drive will be a little different from what listeners have heard in the past. We had so much fun in June with the Concert on Your Lawn, that we’ve decided to follow that format again. We are happy to announce that many of our volunteer DJ's are coming back on air from the safety of their own homes so during the drive and in the weeks to come listeners will hear their favorite voices back on the air. We will also be releasing a brand new commemorative KBBI members mug available to all sustaining members-that is donors who contribute $10 a month or $120 a year-with original artwork by Linda Smogor and printed locally by Skiff Chicks Custom Designs. These will be available for pick up at the station starting Monday Oct. 12th. During the Drive, and the week leading up to it, you’ll hear local musicians and storytellers sharing their craft, we’ll re-air our latest radio plays, and we’ll have some old friends on to talk about their experience with the station and why it’s important for all of us to support it. You don’t need to wait until the Fall Drive to support KBBI. One of the most effective methods you can use is to become a Sustaining Member with a monthly payment to the station. Many of our members have already converted their memberships to give monthly, which makes it easier to bear the cost. It also works better for KBBI because it provides us with a steady source of monthly income. Becoming a sustaining member, making a donation, or renewing a membership is easy: visit kbbi.org, or give us a call today at 235-7721, or mailing in your contribution to 3913 Kachemak Way. Make your contribution, pick up your KBBI mug and then sit back and enjoy the Fall Drive knowing you’ve done your part to bring great local radio to the community.