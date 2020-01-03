Katie Gavenus returns from Arctic expedition

Scientists and educators from 17 different countries are on a project in the central Arctic, embedding a German research vessel, the Polarstern, in the Arctic sea ice for a year.

Local science educator Katie Gavenus from the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies recently returned from six weeks on the Akademik Federov, a support vessel that brought in fresh scientists and technicians, planted sensors in the ice and assisted the Polarstern in gathering and sending data. She sat down with KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson to talk about her work.

You can see data and blogposts from scientists, educators and journalists on the expedition by going to

mosaic.colorado.edu/.