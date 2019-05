Kachemak Bay Birders wrapped up their yearly shorebird monitoring  project on May 23, 2019 and sent a few representatives to KBBI for a special, live edition of Kachemak Science.

Guests,  George Matz from Kachemak Bay Birders, Nina Faust of Kachemak Crane Watch and student birder, Ally Rader talk about shorebirds, migration and nesting on Kachemak Bay.

