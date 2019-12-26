Indigenous Roadshow assembles at Bunnell

In a nationwide survey of art organizations interested in hosting Native artists, 80% of responding organizations said they could use help with cultural education, understanding protocols, and engagement with their local Native community.

Bunnell Arts Center, with support from the Homer Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Pa'I Foundation, Bodecker Foundation and Afognak Corporation, recently invited stakeholders across Homer's arts and culture sectors to participate in a cultural competency workshop, providing examples of how a host organization can prepare for effective Native artist residencies.