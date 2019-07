Thirteen senior citizens who live at the Homer Senior Center face eviction because of their inability to pay rent due to The State of Alaska’s elimination of the state Senior Benefits Program. KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson spoke with Pat Melone, the president of the board of directors of Homer Senior Citizens Inc.

Homer Senior Citizens Inc. Board President Pat Melone speaking with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson about the ramifications of cuts to the state senior benefits program.