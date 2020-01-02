Homer man dies on New Year's Eve day.

A Homer Man died by gunshot early Tuesday at his home on Main Street.

Homer police received a call just before 5 a.m. that Aaron Gray, age 30, had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to South Peninsula Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Homer Police, an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and an investigation is underway but no charges have been filed in the shooting which was reported as a suicide.

Gray was a local cook and newly certified EMT with the Homer Volunteer Fire Department.

If you are having a crisis and considering harming yourself, call 911. Or - South Peninsula Haven House Crisis Line is staffed 24 hours a day and is prepared to help with any crisis regardless of its cause at 235-8943.

South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services operates The Center. It is located at 3948 Ben Walters Lane. Anyone can walk-in and see a counselor immediately at no charge, Monday thru Friday 8:30 to 4:30. Their number is 235-7701. They have a crisis line for nights and weekends and holidays: call 235-0247. That is the nurses station at the hospital. Ask to speak to a counselor.

A bereavement support group meets at Hospice of Homer on Pioneer Avenue on Tuesdays at noon. Call Hospice of Homer at 235-6899.

