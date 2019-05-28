Homer hires new fire chief

Mark Kirko will arrive in Homer in July.
Credit City of Homer

The City of Homer hired new fire chief last week. Mark Kirko will replace Terry Kadel, who left the Homer Volunteer Fire Department in December.

According to the city’s website, Kirko is currently the fire chief of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue in Oak Harbor, Washington. He oversees six staff members, about 75 part-time and on-call volunteer firefighters and EMS workers.

But Kirko spent most of his 34-year-long career in Alaska, and he told city officials that he is eager to return.

Homer’s fire department interim chief Robert Purcell says Kirko will be a great fit for the fire department due to his leadership skills and experience. Kirko plans to arrive in Homer in July.   

Homer Volunteer Fire Department

