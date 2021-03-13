Related Program: 
Homer Grown

Homer Grown Season 2, Episode 1: Kelp

By Desiree Hagen 6 minutes ago

Homer grown is back and we are exploring aquaculture.

In this episode we join Weatherly Bates of Alaska Shellfish Farms in Halibut Cove, to talk how kelp can benefit your kitchen, garden and the planet. Weatherly and her family were named Alaska Farm Family of the Year for 2020 and she recently started offering Kelp shares for sale.

Joe Arvidson of Blue Wave Futures PWS chats about the kelp permiting, developing kelp seed and how kelp farming can provide financial incentives and employment opportunites to the community.

We receive a visit from NRCS representatives Tracy Robillard and Jackie Kragel who talk about a historically overlooked grant, the Conservation Stewardship Program, that aids stakeholders in Agriculture in their conservation practices.

Idyllic View of Alaska Shellfish Farms with oyster pots and Kelp
Credit Weatherly Bates

And Nicole Arevalo has our weekly roundup of current events in local Ag.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Woda Botanicals and Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet.

Tags: 
kelp
Alaska Shellfish Farms
weatherly bates
Blue Wave Futures
NRCS
Conservation
aquaculture

