Homer Grown Season 2, Episode 1: Kelp

Listen to the full episode of Homer Grown Season 2 Episode 1

Homer grown is back and we are exploring aquaculture.

In this episode we join Weatherly Bates of Alaska Shellfish Farms in Halibut Cove, to talk how kelp can benefit your kitchen, garden and the planet. Weatherly and her family were named Alaska Farm Family of the Year for 2020 and she recently started offering Kelp shares for sale.

Joe Arvidson of Blue Wave Futures PWS chats about the kelp permiting, developing kelp seed and how kelp farming can provide financial incentives and employment opportunites to the community.

We receive a visit from NRCS representatives Tracy Robillard and Jackie Kragel who talk about a historically overlooked grant, the Conservation Stewardship Program, that aids stakeholders in Agriculture in their conservation practices.

And Nicole Arevalo has our weekly roundup of current events in local Ag.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Woda Botanicals and Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet.