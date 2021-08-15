Homer Grown: Berry Wines and Meads

A poet once said, "The whole universe is in a glass of wine."

In this episode, we talk with Bear Creek Winery's Louis Maurer about utilizing local berries in wine blends, Bear Creek's gardens and working locally in sourcing berries and community engagement. We also visit Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House and owner, Jason Davis, to chat about crafting meads using local ingredients and honey, as well as wild yeast. We also discuss the European natural wine movement, his philosophy toward winemaking and some of his favorite mead ingredients.

Cheers!

Listen to the Full episode: Homer Grown Season 2, episode 10

Music for this episode is provided by local musicans, Carley Conemac, Kevin Cope and Ryan Black. You can find more of Ryan and Kevin's music on Band Camp. Their band is called Trial and Terror; Ryan's music can be found under the moniker Glacier Maximus.

This episode originally aired August 14, 2021