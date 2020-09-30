HCOA announces awards in advance of teleconferenced annual meeting

The Homer Council on the Arts annual meeting is coming up next week, and like so many other gatherings in this year of Covid, it will be conducted online via Zoom video conference.

In anticipation of the event, the HCOA has announced its 15th annual Community Art Awards, which will be presented October 8.

Nominations come from the public, and are finalized by the council’s board of directors.

The 2020 Artist of the Year is Debi Poore, and the Arts Advocate of the year is Rika Mouw.

The Lifetime Achievement award, named for the late Homer arts advocate Mary Epperson, is Brad Hughes.

The other awards are also named for local arts figures. The Mary Langham Volunteer of the Year Awardee is Cindy Nelson. The Jill Berryman Art Educator Award goes to Alayne Tetor. The Diane Borgman Youth Artist of the Year Awardee is Ella Blanton Yourkowski, and the Kathy and Mike Pate Business Award goes to Kachemak Bay Broadcasting Inc., the license holder of KBBI AM890.

You can learn more about each recipient’s contributions at the Homer Council on the Arts annual meeting next week. Register at HomerArt.org.