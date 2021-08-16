Growing number of hats in Homer City Council ring

Three more names have been added to October’s Municipal Election ballot. The City of Homer has a pair of three-year terms and a single one-year term available.

According to the Homer City Clerk's Office, Shelly Erickson declared her candidacy for one of the three-year terms on Friday.

On Monday, Jason Davis filed to run for the one-year term, and Adam Hykes filed for a three-year term.

Both incumbents, Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith have filed for re-election, though Smith opted to compete for the one-year term.

The candidate filing period closed at 4:30 Monday afternoon.