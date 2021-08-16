Growing number of hats in Homer City Council ring

By Jay Barrett 52 minutes ago

Credit City of Homer

    Three more names have been added to October’s Municipal Election ballot. The City of Homer has a pair of three-year terms and a single one-year term available.

    According to the Homer City Clerk's Office, Shelly Erickson declared her candidacy for one of the three-year terms on Friday.

On Monday, Jason Davis filed to run for the one-year term, and Adam Hykes filed for a three-year term.

    Both incumbents, Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith have filed for re-election, though Smith opted to compete for the one-year term.

    The candidate filing period closed at 4:30 Monday afternoon.

