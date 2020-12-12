Fresh Air Weekend: Kate Winslet; Loudon Wainwright III And Vince Giordano

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Ammonite,' Kate Winslet Portrays A Same-Sex Love Story 'Without Secrecy Or Fear': Winslet plays real-life fossil hunter Mary Anning in a film that imagines an affair between Anning and another woman. "It's storytelling that normalizes and expresses same-sex love," Winslet says.

Loudon Wainwright III And Vince Giordano Play From The Great American Songbook: Wainwright and Giordano collaborated on the 1920s and '30s style music for the series Boardwalk Empire and the film The Aviator. Now they've gotten together again on the album I'd Rather Lead a Band.

