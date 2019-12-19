Former councilmember Tom Stroozas' suit against the City of Homer dismissed

Statement released by the City of Homer on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
The City of Homer issued an official statement on Thursday, announcing that the lawsuit brought by former Homer City Councilmember Thomas Stroozas against the City of Homer and Homer City Council was dismissed by Anchorage Superior Court on Wednesday, December 18.

On December 9th 2019, the court held a hearing on Stroozas’ motion for an injunction seeking to prevent Storm Hansen-Cavasos from sitting on the Homer City Council. Stroozas questioned the length of Hansen-Cavasos’ city residency, alleging that she was ineligible to run and therefore ineligible to serve on the council and should be removed.

The court issued an initial order denying Stroozas’ request for an injunction and later issued a order, holding that Stroozas’ attourneys, Thomas Amodio and Keri Ann Baker, did not demonstrate a clear probability of success on the merits of the case.

As a result, both Stroozas and The City of Homer agreed to dismiss the case with each party paying their own cost and attorney fees. In the news release, the city expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision and the case dismissal which finalizes the 2019 municipal election.

