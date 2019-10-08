Fire destroys hundreds of junkyard cars, officials say

A fire destroyed roughly 350 scrap cars on Greenfield Road Sunday night, according to Anchor Point Fire and Emergency Services. Fire crews arrived to Sarge’s Multi Services junkyard to find 10 cars on fire around 6 p.m. that evening. But the crews could not immediately gain access to a sufficient water supply to keep the fire from spreading to other vehicles.

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department, Ninilchik Emergency Services and Kachemak Emergency Services aided the Anchor Point crew. The fire was put out early Monday morning and required more than 90,000 gallons of water.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.