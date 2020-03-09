Ferry scheduled designed to fit budget

By Jay Barrett 44 minutes ago

Credit AMHS

    The Alaska Marine Highway System released its Summer 2020 schedule last week. Because of maintenance and budgeting issues in the current fiscal year, there has been no ferry service out of Homer to Seldovia or Kodiak this winter.

    “Well, we’ve had some downtime with unexpected maintenance issues this winter,” said Sam Dapcevich, the Department of Transportation’s public information officer for the ferry system in Juneau. “But by May 2, we should have four or five boats on line. Middle of May we’ll have six, and we're hoping when the Matanuska comes back on line in June we’ll have seven ferries running around coastal Alaska.”

    Homer will see the ferry Kennicot first at the end of April. It’s still about two months before the Tustumena arrives on May 2.

    “They’re both in overhaul. They’re getting maintenance work done. They’re getting their certificate of inspections renewed. That allows them to operate with passengers and vehicles service,” Dapcevich said. “The Kennicott will  be the first one out the door, with the Tustumena shortly after.”

    Dapcevich says funding, which had been subject to administration cuts last year, is in place for the summer season.

    “The schedule was created based on the budget we have right now,” he said. “And I’ve been looking at it the last few days, and it looks like we have a pretty robust schedule this summer.”

    You can find the new summer ferry schedule at FerryAlaska.com.

Tags: 
Alaska Marine Highway System

Related Content

Breakdown on the Alaska Marine Highway

By Elizabeth Earl Jul 19, 2019
City of Unalaska

Homer residents won’t have as much access to the ferry system this winter after budget cuts have slashed service.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has published the draft schedule for the Alaska Marine Highway System for the upcoming winter. The ferry is proposed to visit Homer three days per week, connecting with Kodiak and Seldovia, starting in October.

Kennicott cancellation leaves some ferry passengers stranded in Homer

By Aaron Bolton Apr 8, 2018

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry Kennicott near Ketchikan in August 2010.Credit Creative Commons, photo by Jay GalvinEdit | Remove

Tustumena's return delayed until August

By Aaron Bolton Jun 5, 2017
Photo from KBBI

The F/V Tustumena’s return to service has once again been delayed. The Alaska Marine Highway announced Monday more of the vessel’s steel structure would need to be replaced.

The Tustumena has been in Ketchikan for scheduled maintenance since March, and its return to Western Alaska was set for May 27. Staff found the first batch of damaged steel in early May, cutting the vessel’s scheduled sailings in half.