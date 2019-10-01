Evensen leads in council race, plastic bag ban passes according to unofficial election results

The city of Homer announced the unofficial results Tuesday night from its municipal election. There are two contested seats on Homer city council. Political newcomer Joey Evensen will very likely be elected to one of them. He came away with 726 votes, about 33% of the vote. Evensen won the most votes out of any candidate.

Incumbent Shelly Erickson is in the lead for the second city council seat. She came in with 538 votes or roughly 25 percent of the total vote. Storm Hansen-Cavasos came in third and Tom Stroozas finished last.

Homer residents also voted overwhelmingly to support the thin plastic bag ban. There are not enough absentee votes to change this result.

The city’s election canvass board will meet on Friday to tally up the final vote. Roughly 265 ballots still need to be counted.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates