From her roots of growing up in the small Alaskan village of Sleetmute to her worldwide travels, Anchorage-based singer/songwriter Emma Hill has worked hard to secure a name for herself as a force in the music world. Her recent album Magnesium Dreams weaves together songs with sonic dreamscapes, Parisian jazz, and indie pop ballads into a single cohesive work. Splitting her time between tour and working within the local Anchorage music scene, she’s shown her dedication to keeping music alive wherever she goes.

Recorded at the Bunnell Street Arts Center and aired live on KBBI AM 890 on May 21, 2021. Made possible with support from the Homer Foundation.