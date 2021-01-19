Emilie Springer: Wrapped in a Smile

By Emilie Springer 13 minutes ago

Tools of the dental hygienist' trade.
Credit Emilie Springer

I’m interested in talking with Elizabeth Raedel because by title, dental hygienist, her position seems so simple it’s easily overlooked as essential.  But, she’s kind and gentle and my young daughter was comfortable getting her teeth cleaned.  My interview with Elizabeth was similar: she has a very authentic interest in the position. She caught my attention: authenticity in a Homer woman who found her way back to an occupation here with a story to tell.
     At the beginning of the exam Elizabeth carefully explains what she’s doing, “I’m going to put you in the spotlight now to make sure I can see all of your teeth.  Now, bring your tongue all the way up to the roof of your mouth.”  She explains x-rays of the adolescent mouth, the pattern of the “deciduous teeth.”  
     That was the other word that initially caught my attention for story, “deciduous” and how casually it can be used in different contexts.  Language connects us to the environment: natural or constructed and I think that bridge is worth exploring to examine the links.    
     I ask her why she enjoys showing young patients their exams: “I love doing it because young kids are in mixed dentition, they have their baby or deciduous teeth.  The adult dentition is forming underneath and their panoramic images and show them how tooth development works. When they see it, they have more questions and are more intrigued. It's really exciting to help educate about what's going on in their body.”
     Elizabeth talks about how she got started in this occupation.  “I thought I wanted to be a nurse got my CNA license when I moved back to Homer,” she explains.  “I found a position as a dental assistant for Dr. Marley where the office hours worked best with daycare. I started working there and fell in love with dentistry. It was an amazing opportunity.  Eventually, I started training with the Dental Hygiene program in Anchorage.”
     “I like dentistry because patients come in with a problem and leave in a better position than when they came in. It’s an instant gratification of being able to help somebody,” she explains her career choice.
     She’s treated patients from one to one hundred and notes age range as a feature that’s “rewarding,” too.  “I love being part of the whole process of people. Oral health is more than oral health. It's systemic health. It has a lot to do with people's perceptions of themselves, their self-confidence and I like being a part of that,” Elizabeth explains.
     Without mention of the current state of the world where most people wear hygiene masks, she continues: “in our culture, so much is wrapped up in our smile.  When somebody smiles, it’s one of the first impressions you get. But, it’s not just the big, bright white smile.  It’s more than that: nutrition, self-confidence.”
     We talk about memories from other Dental offices of Homer in the past: the fish tanks in Dr. Todd’s office, for example.  
     At the end of the cleaning appointment she says to the nine-year-old: “Do you want to get really tall one more time since you’re sitting in my chair? It’s like an amusement park in the dentist office! We’re lucky here!  We have private entertainment.”
     And, at the end of conversation she talks about what it’s like to live where she grew up: “I love the sense of community that’s still present,” she says.  
     We’re lucky here.

 

Tags: 
Emilie Springer
Elizabeth Raedel

Related Content

Emilie Springer: On buoyancy

By Jay Barrett Jan 15, 2021
Emilie Springer

After a holiday break, commentator Emilie Springer contemplates the greater meaning of floats, corks and buoys at the Pratt Museum.

    Emilie Springer regularly brings us observations on people, places and things in Homer.

Emilie Springer: Meet Carol Comfort

By Jay Barrett Dec 24, 2020

This week, with the Christmas festivities upon us, Homer’s Emilie Springer introduces us to one of the busiest piano teachers of the last couple decades, Carol Comfort.

    Each week Emilie Springer shares her thoughts on people, places and things in and around Homer.

Emilie Springer: The toys of Homer kids past

By Emilie Springer Dec 21, 2020
Emilie Springer photo

As we plan for a holiday season like no other, Homer’s Emilie Springer takes a look at some of the toys in the Pratt Museum’s collection that Homer children of the past played with. As she tells us, it’s part of a longer, on-going project.

    Each week Emilie Springer brings us thoughts on people, places, and things in and around Homer.

Emilie Springer - Exploring the Pratt: Commercial Fishing

By Jay Barrett Dec 14, 2020

This week commentator Emilie Springer looks through a collection of commercial fishing artifacts at the Pratt Museum, and shares what she discovered.

KBBI welcomes thoughtful commentary from the community. Contact KBBI News for more information.