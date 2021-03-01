'Deadliest Catch ' Skippers help CDC Spread Mask-Message

In an effort to reach more conservative Americans with a message about mask-wearing, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reached out to a couple of skippers from the Alaska-based reality TV show “Deadliest Catch.” The Discovery Channel hit show has a sizable following among conservative white adults.

As first reported by the news website Axios, Sig Hansen and Josh Harris of the fishing vessels Northwestern and Cornelia Marie respectively, talk about the need to wear masks for protection, set to dramatic scenes from the show.

 

