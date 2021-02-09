COVID Update: Vaccines still available for this Friday's clinic

The next COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Homer is this Friday, February 12 at the Christian Community Church on Bartlett Street. It's mostly second dose shots for over 700 seniors, healthcare workers and other Tier 1 qualified recipients.



At last week's two day clinic, healthcare workers administered 520 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. They had 600 first doses ready, but not enough people signed up to claim them all. The remaining 20 doses will be administered this Friday if eligible people in the community register.



At last night's Homer City Council meeting, South Peninsula Hospital Spokesperson Derotha Ferraro read from a statement that the State recently released, clarifying who is eligible under Tier 1 to receive a first dose COVID vaccine this Friday.



"Workers in healthcare settings can include someone who stays home to care for an elderly family member, provide daily support related to an individual's activity of daily living such as bathing, dressing, eating, as well as instrumental activities of daily living. These may be paid, unpaid or contracted positions. This also may include teachers or other school staff that provide healthcare activities for students, including tube feeding, suctioning and other hands-on health care," Ferraro read from the statement.



Last week, Incident Command workers were able to vaccinate 60 people per hour. That's up from 40 per hour at the previous clinic. Ferraro says South Peninsula Hospital Service Area is on par with the State overall in percentage of the population vaccinated.



"We have done 1,600 first doses, I'm rounding. Other community partners have done at least 700, if not more. So, we're well over 2000, at least, first doses. Which is more than one out of seven for our service area and the State average is one in seven - have received their first dose," said Ferraro.



Ferraro said she expects The State of Alaska to make an announcement today, Tuesday, possibly about the timeline for expanding vaccine access to other tiers of eligibility.



COVID testing numbers at the hospital's free drive up site at 4102 Bartlett Street are decreasing lately and the local positivity rate is falling, as well. Tests administered at the site show about a 1 % positivity rate over the last two weeks.



To register to receive one of the 80 remaining first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this Friday, go to sphosp.org. Registration begins at 1 p.m. People who need assistance registering can call the Vaccine Helpline at (907) 435-3188.