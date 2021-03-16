COVID Riff Episode 3: Eat Your Vegetables

Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.

They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective every Sunday through April 4th on COVID Riff.



Click on the audio below to hear Episode 3 and learn about the role vegetables play in decreasing inflamation and improving immune function, resulting in better outcomes for people infected with COVID-19.



Episode 3 of COVID Riff with Dr. Rob Downey and Nurse Lorne Carroll, broadcast on KBBI on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Support for the production of COVID Riff comes from Ulmer's Drug and Hardware and South Peninsula Hospital.