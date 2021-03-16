COVID Riff Episode 3: Eat Your Vegetables

Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.
They talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective every Sunday through April 4th on COVID Riff.
Click on the audio below to hear Episode 3 and learn about the role vegetables play in decreasing inflamation and improving immune function, resulting in better outcomes for people infected with COVID-19.
Support for the production of COVID Riff comes from Ulmer's Drug and Hardware and South Peninsula Hospital.