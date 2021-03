Dr. Rob Downey is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversations with Nurse Lorne Carroll.

On Sundays at 3 p.m. they talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective on COVID Riff.



Click on the audio below to hear episode 2, a discussion of why Alaska Natives and minorities are at higher risk for all facets of COVID-19.



Episode 2 of COVID Riff with Dr. Rob Downey and Nurse Lorne Carroll - broadcast on KBBI on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

