Dr. Rob Downey. is hosting a series of six, half-hour conversationsĀ with Nurse Lorne Carroll.

For the next six Sundays at 3 p.m. they'll talk about COVID-19 from a public health perspective on COVID Riff.



Click on the audio below to hear episode 1, meet your hosts, learn about the protein ApoE4 and about the role of public health in any pandemic.