COVID Brief: Thurs., March 4, 2021 - Vaccine appointments, economic relief and new KPBSD cases

This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital lists the upcoming vaccine clinics and locations.



City of Homer spokesperson Jenny Carroll talks about CARES Act fisheries and renter's aid.



Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center answers questions from the listeners about vaccine reactions and effectiveness.



And, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff talks about a new group of cases in the schools and the District's call for parents to let them know if they are returning to KPBSD schools next year.

To find out if you're eligible for the vaccine, go to the State of Alaska's website. To schedule a shot during one of the Homer Incident Command's upcoming vaccine clinics, go to sphosp.org. If you have questions about symptoms or vaccines, call the South Peninsula Hospital's COVID Call Line to speak to a COVID nurse at (907) 235-0235.

The Thursday COVID Brief - recorded live on KBBI on March 4, 2021. Host: Kathleen Gustafson. Guests: Jenny Carroll from the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center and AK State DHSS, Pegge Erkeneff from Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital. Edit | Remove



