Related Program: 
COVID-19 Brief

COVID Brief: Thurs., March 4, 2021 - Vaccine appointments, economic relief and new KPBSD cases

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Pat Race/State of Alaska

This morning on the regular, Thursday Covid Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital lists the upcoming vaccine clinics and locations.

City of Homer spokesperson Jenny Carroll talks about CARES Act fisheries and renter's aid. 

Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center answers questions from the listeners about vaccine reactions and effectiveness.
 

And, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff talks about a new group of cases in the schools and the District's call for parents to let them know if they are returning to KPBSD schools next year.
To find out if you're eligible for the vaccine, go to the State of Alaska's website.  To schedule a shot during one of the Homer Incident Command's upcoming vaccine clinics, go to sphosp.org. If you have questions about symptoms or vaccines, call the South Peninsula Hospital's COVID Call Line to speak to a COVID nurse at (907) 235-0235.


 

Tags: 
COVID 19
Covid Brief
COVID vaccine
South Peninsual Hospital
Kenai Peninsula Borough School District
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
Homer Public Health Center
City of Homer
Derotha Ferarro
Jenny Carroll
Nurse Lorne Carroll
Pegge Erkeneff

Related Content

COVID-19 Update: Hundreds of vaccine appointments available for people who qualify

By Mar 2, 2021
CDC

Over 100 people made appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, for next week's vaccination clinics at Homer High School and at South Peninsula Hospital's Test and Vaccine Site at 4120 Bartlett Street. SPH Spokesperson, Derotha Ferraro says 120 people signed up in the first two hours on Monday but there are still over 300 appointments available for eligible people and the hospital website scheduling portal is active 24 hours a day. 