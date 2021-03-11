COVID Brief: Thurs, March 11, 2021: Case rates rise, vaccinations available for anyone over 16

This morning on The COVID-19 Brief, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital, Jenny Carroll - Information Officer for the City of Homer and Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services answer questions from the listeners about vaccine availability, about the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers and about the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women and people who are trying to become pregnant.



For vaccine appointments for the clinic on Monday, March 15, go to South Peninsula Hospital's website.