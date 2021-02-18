COVID Brief: Thurs, February 18, 2021 - Vaccine availability and registration

On this morning's COVID-19 Brief, panelists:

Jenny Carroll from the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center and AK State DHSS and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital, answer questions from the listeners and talk about the upcoming vaccine clinics for school district employees and the March allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses coming from the State of Alaska.



South Penisula Hospital offers free, drive-up testing at their facility at 4201 Bartlett Street. Call SPH if you're conming in for a test or to speak to a COVID nurse - (907) 235-0235.





There are 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to the general public at a February 26, mini-clinic.

Registration begins Friday, Feb 19 at 10 a.m. at sphosp.org.

To check your eligibility, and find a list of vaccine providers, got to the State of Alaska Website



The City of Homer's COVID information call line is (907) 235-4636.

