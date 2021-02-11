COVID Brief: Thurs, Feb. 11, 2021 - Vaccine eligibility and availability.

The State of Alaska has expanded vaccine eligibility as of today, February 11. To find out if you're eligible and to learn about vaccine availability in your area, go to the State's COVID Vaccine Status page.



This morning on the COVID-19 Brief, panelists, Jenny Carrol - Information Officer for the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll - AK DHSS, Derotha Ferraro - Spokesperson for South Peninsula Hospital and Principal Doug Waclawski from Homer High School, answer questions from the listeners and talk about local vaccine avaiability and COVID-19 mitigation.





