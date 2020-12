On this morning's COVID-19 Brief, panelists,

Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center and AK State DHSS, and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital, answer questions, live, from the listeners.

Also, host Kathleen Gustafson airs recorded conversation with Dr. Christy Tuomi from Homer Medical Center, with tips for going through COVID at home, and Keren Kelly Executive Director of Homer Senior Citizens Inc. gives a prerecorded update from the senior center.