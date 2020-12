On this morning's COVID-19 Brief, panelists:

Pegge Erkeneff, Spokesperson for Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, Jenny Carroll from the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center and AK State DHSS and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital, answer questions from the listeners and talk about the first round of vaccinations at SPH, the full distribution of City CARES Act funding, and how to show your support for local healthcare workers.