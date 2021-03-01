COVID-19 vaccine registration begins Monday, March 1 at noon

Registration begins today, Monday, March 1 at noon for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic organized by Homer Incident Command.



There are over 500 appointments available for a clinic on Friday, March 12 at Homer High School, and 200 appointments available at South Peninsula Hospital's COVID Vaccine and Test Center on March 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.



The clinic is open to people who meet Phase 1b, Tier 2 eligibility, including:

people 50 years and above with a high-risk medical condition,

people 50 years and above who must work within 6 feet of others as an essential worker,

pre K–12 and child care education staff,

people living or working in congregate settings,

people who stay home to provide healthcare for a medically fragile person,

people who assist someone 65 years of age or older in getting a vaccination

and people aged 65 years and older.



To make an appointment for vaccination, go to sphosp.org beginning at noon on Monday, March 1. If you don't have a computer or need assistance registering for a vaccine, the City of Homer has a call line to help: (907) 435-3188.

The City will be answering the phone live, beginning at noon. In off hours, leave a message on voicemail and someone will return your call.



People who received their first dose at the February 5th and 6th clinics already have an appointment scheduled for their second dose this Friday, March 5 at Homer High School.



Local health care providers and pharmacies have received their March allocation of vaccine as well. Ulmer's Pharmacy will schedule appointments on their website beginning on Thursday, March 4.



Contact your local health care provider or pharmacy to find out about available vaccine. To find out if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, go the the State of Alaska's COVID-19 webpage.