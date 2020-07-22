COVID-19 cases continue to surge

On Tuesday, the reported daily death toll from COVID-19 in the United States reached 1,000 for the first time. Meanwhile in Alaska, there were 111 new Covid cases reported by the state, including two new cases identified in Homer. The total number of positive cases reported by South Peninsula Hospital now stands at 89.

In a release yesterday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said 92 of the day’s cases are residents in 18 communities: 64 in Anchorage, five in both Fairbanks and Wasilla, three in Soldotna, and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Juneau, Kenai, Kotzebue, North Slope Borough, Palmer, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Sutton and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

This brings the total number of Alaska resident Covid cases to 2,041.

There were 17 new nonresidents also identified in several communities, including one in the tourism industry in Soldotna. The total number of nonresident cases is now 484.

Of the 92 Alaska residents in the latest report, 39 are male and 53 are female. Thirteen are under the age of 10; 11 are aged 10-19; 28 are aged 20-29; 14 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and two are 80 years of age or older.

There have been a total of 105 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in Alaska so far. The state reports recovered cases now total 737, with 25 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 178,626 tests have been conducted statewide. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.3 percent.