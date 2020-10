The City of Homer's COVID-19 Incident Command Team checks in for their regular, live, Thursday briefing.

Jenny Carroll, Public Information Officer for the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsula Hospital take questions from the listeners and KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson on the Thursday COVID-19 Brief. Recorded on Thursday, October 01, 2020.