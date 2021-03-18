The COVID-19 Brief: Thursday, March 18, 2021 - Is one vaccine better than another?

This morning on the regular Thursday COVID Brief, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsula Hospital, answer questions from the listeners about vaccines and upcoming clinics.





Pegge Erkeneff, spokesperson for the Kenai Peninnsula Borough School District calls for parents and guardians to let the District know who is returning to school next year and invites everyone to a community budget meeting on Monday, March 21, and Rachel Tussey, representing the City of Homer talks about upcoming opportunities from the State of Alaska for expanding vaccine opportunities.



The City of Homer has a COVID-19 webpage where you can access links and information about all things COVID. For the latest information on vaccine availability and clinics, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider. Check the South Peninsula Hospital website for emerging information about vaccine allocation and clinics.



COVID-19 Brief, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Host: Kathleen Gustafson. Guests: Rachel Tussey from the City of Homer, Nurse Lorne Carroll from the Homer Public Health Center, Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital and Pegge Erkeneff from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

South Peninsula Hospital offers free, drive-up testing at their facility at 4201 Bartlett Street. Call SPH if you're coming in for a test or to speak to a COVID nurse - (907) 235-0235.