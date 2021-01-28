COVID-19 Brief: Jan. 28, 2021-Vaccine sign up tips, KPBSD & Haven House check-in

On this mornings Brief, Pegge Erkeneff, representing Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, talks about new scheduling protocols for schools, and reviews numbers for enrollment, attendance and the District's food program.





Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital take questions from the listeners about immunity, vaccine registration, and on upcoming vaccine clinics in Homer.





And, Marcee Gray and Ruthie Puckett from South Peninsula Haven House talk about keeping Homer's domestic violence shelter accessible and running, COVID free.



Dan Nelson from the Office of Emergency Management, Kenai Peninsula Borough, made a video tutorial for using the State of Alaska's online vaccine registration process: https://tinyurl.com/y3o6wam3





South Peninsula Hospital offers free, drive-up, COVID-19 tests in Homer at 4201 Bartlett Street. Call their COVIDline at 235-0235 to let them know you're coming in or to speak to a COVID Nurse. No appointment is necessary.

Pegge Erkeneff from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, on the Thursday Covid Brief - broadcast live on Thursday, January 28, 2021 on KBBI Homer.

Homer Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital on KBBI Homer's Thursday COVID-19 Brief - broadcast on January 28, 2021.