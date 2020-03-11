Council splits on change in mayoral duties

Debate didn’t quite reach the point of being “heated,” during discussion Monday night at the Homer City Council meeting over the role of the mayor in relation to the city’s boards and commissions, but it definitely got warmer.

The council was debating an ordinance that would restrict participation in board and commission meetings by the mayor. Currently, he and the city manager may sit in on them as what is called a “consulting member.” They do not have a vote under any circumstance, but can engage in debate and discussion on most items.

Councilmember Donna Aderhold introduced the ordinance that would redefine the role of the mayor and manager in regards to the boards and commissions by limiting their participation to invitation-only.

The ordinance was apparently prompted when Mayor Ken Castner took a seat during a Planning Commission meeting.

“Two people took immediate exception to my coming up and doing it, but I had every right to do it. It was in code and I did advise the chair that I may take a seat at that meeting,” Castner said. “So I don't think I did anything improper. I certainly don't think I did anything that would have this type of reaction where you want to restrict my access to commissions. It's an extra for me to attend commission meetings and I certainly have no power over any commission.”

He challenged the council to consider the ramifications of changing the mayor’s powers by ordinance.

“I'm not a voting member. And so all I can do is participate as the presiding officer of the city. And if you want to restrict that because no other mayor has ever done it before, and I've done it once, then have at it,” Castner said. “But just realize how very peculiar it is that you would want to take an elected mayor and restrict them from having that kind of interface with the Commissions."

Councilmember Rachel Lord explained why she was supporting the ordinance in an exchange with the mayor.

“I'm interested in seeing the council body and the mayor not influence that beyond the role that we have as you know, what actions the body has taken, what information they may need,” Lord said. “We can always participate with our personal opinions about things. But I do think that this is appropriate and I think and I appreciate it and I'm and I support it.”

“Well, you say that like it happened, but it never happened. I was there once and I told you what I said,” Castner replied. “So is the mayor a member or not a member? If you're going to use the word member, that denotes to me that I can sit there and discuss things with people. If I'm not a member, then take out the word member and just say, 'a guy who we can call up once in a while and ask a question to,' which anybody in the world can do and and on a daily basis does. So don't don't say that I'm a member if I'm not a member.”

Councilmember Joey Evenson agreed with the mayor and spoke out against the ordinance.

“The core of our democracy lies in the vote and I guess even though we're trying to kind of thread a line here in the discussion, I don't feel comfortable changing the role of an elected official. I think that's up to the voters,” Evenson said. “I think we start down that path even though it's a small tweak here, small changes can turn to large changes, and I don't feel comfortable with it for that reason.”

The ordinance failed on a three-three tie. Councilmembers Lord, Aderhold, and Caroline Venuti voted in favor, while Evenson, Smith and Storm Hansen-Cavasos voted no. Mayor Castner, as is his usual practice, did not cast a tie-breaking vote.