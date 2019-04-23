Council approves plan to make Homer more accessible

The Homer City Council approved a plan Monday to make Homer more accessible. The City of Homer Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan identifies physical barriers that make the city inaccessible and categorizes them in terms of cost, priority and a timeline for correction. The plan addresses everything from parking issues to repairing ramps.

The city created an American with Disabilities Act compliance committee in 2016 to craft the plan and establish a grievance procedure for reporting accessibility issues. With help from an outside expert, the committee and city staff evaluated city infrastructure for non-compliance with the ADA.

The city says the plan is a living document, and the committee will continue to review and update it as necessary.