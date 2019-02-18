Contentious request to release hatchery pinks in Kachemak Bay State Park denied for second time

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources denied a hatchery nonprofit’s request last week to release millions of hatchery pink salmon in a popular area of Kachemak Bay State Park.

Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association asked DNR back in early January to renew its three-year permit for the release of up to 80 million pinks at the head of Tutka Bay, an area of the park known for its recreational opportunities.

Cook Inlet Aquaculture said reducing the number of fish returning to its nearby Tutka Bay Lagoon Hatchery, which is inaccessible during low tide, would make it easier for commercial fishermen to harvest returning pinks. The proposal has been controversial. Many critics say the move would ruin the scenic quality of Tutka Bay and several have questioned whether raising millions of pink salmon in the area could damage the local ecosystem.

Matt Wedeking is the operations manager for DNR’s State Parks division.

He said DNR found that moving some of Cook Inlet Aquaculture’s operations from Tutka Bay Lagoon to the nearby release site would not be compatible with the scenic values of Kachemak Bay State Park.

“DNR basically decided that the net pens would detract from the scenic viewshed of the Kachemak Bay [State] Park, especially in the well-traversed Tutka Bay and the recreational use that happens within that bay,” Wedeking said.

DNR used the same reasoning in 2014 to deny Cook Inlet Aquaculture’s initial request to move some of its net pens out of the lagoon, but the hatchery association appealed the decision and won.

It installed the net pens in Tutka Bay for the first time last spring, but they were returned to the hatchery facility after extreme winds blew them across the bay.

Cook Inlet Aquaculture Executive Director Dean Day said the hatchery association wasn’t too surprised by DNR’s latest decision.

“We were a little surprised because of the previous denial, which we appealed,” he said. “We won that appeal and we were granted the permit, but given the current climate, we kind of anticipated the denial.”

Day said Cook Inlet Aquaculture’s board is still deciding whether to appeal DNR’s decision. It has until March 3 to do so. Any appeal would be handled by DNR commissioner Corri Feige.