COMIC: 1st-Year Teacher Hurdles Compounded During Pandemic

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented challenge: Educate students in new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 9

In this week's comic, Alvaro Salas discusses the challenges of starting his teaching career in a school year that was unlike any other. He teaches middle school social studies at Bonham Academy in San Antonio.

