Colorado Highway Crash: Fiery 28-Vehicle Pileup Closes I-70 Near Denver

A highway crash killed multiple people and started a large fire on Interstate 70 along the western edge of Denver Thursday, in a disaster that police say was triggered by a semi that slammed into a group of cars that were stopped in traffic.

The crash involved at least 24 cars and four semis, according to Ty Countryman of the Lakewood Police Department, in an update on the crash Friday morning. The incident took place around 4:50 p.m. local time.

Witnesses reported a chain-reaction of collisions, followed immediately by a large fire. The truck that police say started the crash was carrying a flatbed full of lumber — which was strewn across the road like matchsticks. Diesel fuel also spilled on the roadway, fire officials said.

The intense fire melted aluminum and burned as hot as 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, said Josh Laipply, chief engineer at the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Six people were taken to the hospital, including the driver of the semi that is believed to have sparked the initial collision. That driver, who sustained minor injuries, is now in police custody and is being charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide, Countryman said.

Parts of I-70 remain closed Friday morning — and highway officials say it isn't likely to open until sometime Saturday. The closure caused long delays in the morning commute, with investigators still working and workers trying to clean up debris in eastbound lanes, where the crash took. Westbound lanes are also closed, with motorists using a detour to avoid a bridge where the worst damage occurred.

Police are still assessing the scene, trying to identify the dead and account for everyone who was involved. It wasn't until late Thursday night that police investigators could gain access to the worst area of the crash.

"We are trying to put together the vast amount of cars to the vast amount of people that we're trying to get ahold of," Countryman said.

Transportation officials are also evaluating the damage to a bridge where the accident took place, from the intense heat of the fire.

A firefighter was also injured while working on the crash, "hit by debris when potentially a tire exploded," the West Metro Fire department said.

Images from the scene showed a blooming cloud of black smoke hanging over the road. In the struggle to get water to the crash site and combat the flames, a group of nearby residents helped firefighters carry a long fire hose to a hydrant in an apartment complex.

Soon after the crash, videos circulated online showing what witnesses say was the semi in question, barreling down the highway at speeds as high as 80 mph and possibly out of control, moments before the crash.

In a news briefing near the scene last night, Countryman said the police have seen those videos, adding, "if the driver's out of control, that's certainly a big concern that we have. The question is, why is he out of control?"

In an update Friday morning, Countryman said the police now have probable cause to believe the driver was at fault. He added that there was no evidence that the driver was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Investigators are working to examine the mechanical condition of the driver's semi, Countryman said.

