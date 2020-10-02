Coffee Table - September 30, 2020: Borough mayoral candidates forum

By 30 minutes ago

Quilt by Mary Teter Rockford, 1861
Credit Smithsonian Institute

On this week's Coffee Table:

A recording of the Kenai Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum recorded earlier this month between candidates for Kenai Peninsua Borough Mayor - incumbent Charlie Pierce and challenger Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings.

The race will be decided next Tuesday, October 6, in the municipal election.
 

 

Tags: 
The Coffee Table
Kenai Peninsula Borough
2020 Municipal Election
Mayor Charlie Pierce
Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings