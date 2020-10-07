The Coffee Table - October 7, 2020: Unpacking State Ballot Measure 1

This week's Coffee Table looks at Ballot Measure 1. a proposition on the November 3rd ballot to increase taxes on BP, Conoco Phillips, Exxon Mobil and Hilcorp Energy - on at least three oil production fields on the North Slope.

Guests: From Yes on One - Paul Seaton and Bob Shavelson.

Representing OneAlaska, who opposes the ballot measure: Kara Moriarty and Senator Peter Micciche of Soldotna.

Yes on One proports that large producers aren't paying their fair share to Alaska and AlaskaOne opposes the ballot measure because they say a tax increase is bad for Alaska's struggling economy.

Click on the links for No on One, OneAlaska and Yes on One, Alaska's Fair Share.