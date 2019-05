Today, we are talking about all things hiking in Kachemak Bay State Park and National Trails Day, which is on June 3. KBBI News Director Aaron Bolton is joined by retired State Park Ranger and Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park board member Rodger McCampbell, regular park volunteer Kathy Sarns and Ground Truth Trekking Executive Director Brentwood Higman.

To volunteer, call the parks office at 235-7024 or email bayvolunteer@gmail.com or eric.clarke@alaska.gov.