Coffee Table

Coffee Table - March 3, 2021: Kachemak Bay Science Conference preview

UAF scientist Katrin Iken taking an underwater survey near Kasitsna Bay Lab
Credit Kasitsna Bay Lab

The Kachemak Bay Science Conference and Kenai Peninsula Fish Habitat Symposium will be March 15th through the 18th .

The conference is virtual this year and you'll get a preview of it on this episode of The Coffee Table.

You'll hear from organizers and presenters:
Branden Bornemann and Ben Meyers from Kenai Watershed Forum,
Coowe Walker and Syverine Bentz from Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Katie Gavenus from The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
and Kris Holdereid from NOAA and Kasitsna Bay Lab.

The conference is free to attend. Register at kachemakbayscience.org
 

  

  

Conference and symposium agenda
Credit Kachemak Bay Science Conference

  

