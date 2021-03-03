Coffee Table - March 3, 2021: Kachemak Bay Science Conference preview

The Kachemak Bay Science Conference and Kenai Peninsula Fish Habitat Symposium will be March 15th through the 18th .

The conference is virtual this year and you'll get a preview of it on this episode of The Coffee Table.



You'll hear from organizers and presenters:

Branden Bornemann and Ben Meyers from Kenai Watershed Forum,

Coowe Walker and Syverine Bentz from Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, Katie Gavenus from The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

and Kris Holdereid from NOAA and Kasitsna Bay Lab.



The conference is free to attend. Register at kachemakbayscience.org



