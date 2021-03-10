Related Program: 
Coffee Table

Coffee Table - March 10, 2021: KPB landfills, recycling and composting on the peninsula

By 52 minutes ago

Central Peninsula Landfill
Credit Jenny Neyman

Solid waste, recycling and composting  are up for discussion with The Kenai Peninsula Borough Resilience and Security Advisory Commission Solid Waste Committee members, Randy Arndt and Alexandra Ravelo

You'll also hear an interview with Dan Kort, Solid Waste Director at Central Peninsula Landfill.

To find out more about the Resilience and Security Commission, access links to their meetings and contact the commission members go the the KPB website.

 

Tags: 
Coffee Table
Kenai Peninsula Borough Resilience and Security Advisory Commission
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly 2021
Central Peninsula Landfill
Homer Landfill
Recycling
Composting
Solid Waste