Coffee Table - March 10, 2021: KPB landfills, recycling and composting on the peninsula

Solid waste, recycling and composting are up for discussion with The Kenai Peninsula Borough Resilience and Security Advisory Commission Solid Waste Committee members, Randy Arndt and Alexandra Ravelo

You'll also hear an interview with Dan Kort, Solid Waste Director at Central Peninsula Landfill.



To find out more about the Resilience and Security Commission, access links to their meetings and contact the commission members go the the KPB website.





Part 1 of The Coffee Table, recorded on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 9 to 10 a.m. on KBBI AM890 Topic: Solid Waste, Recycling and composting with The Kenai Peninsula Borough Resilience and Security Commission Solid Waste Committee. Host Kathleen Gustafson (907) 299-7564 Guests: Randy Arndt and Alexandra Ravelo from the Solid Waste Committee Pre-recorded guest: Dan Kort, Solid Waste Director at Central Peninsula Landfill.