In Part One of this week's Coffee Table, Homer Wastewater Superintendent Todd Cook and Mariana Matus, CEO and cofounder of Biobot Analytics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, talk about Biobot's wastewater testing project to detect coronavirus in Homer.

In Part Two, Cook takes questions from the listeners and talks about the reservoir, what makes good drinking water and about the latest Water Quality Report for the City of Homer.



Part One of The Coffee Table - recorded on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Host: Kathleen Gustafson. Guests: Todd Cook, Wastewater Superintendent for the City of Homer, and Mariana Matus, CEO and cofounder of Biobot Analytics, Cambridge, MA.