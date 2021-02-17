Coffee Table - Feb. 17, 2021: Black History in Alaska with Skywalker Payne

Coffee Table is celebrating Black History Month with a visit from local storyteller and activist Skywalker Payne.

Payne's latest project R.A.C.E.S., which stands for Race - A Concept Explored in Story, meets on Zoom every Tuesday of this month from 6 to 7 p.m. Register for the free story circle at Homer Public Library's website. Click on the audio below to hear Payne telling stories of Black history in Alaska, recorded on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Link to Skywalker Payne's work and stoies through social media or by going to velvetvoice.net. For a free download of Black History in the Last Frontier by Ian C. Hartman, go to the National Park Service's webpage at: https://www.nps.gov/articles/upload/Black-History-in-the-Last-Frontier_Reader_Compressed.pdf

