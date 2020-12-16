Related Program: 
The Coffee Table - December 9, 2020: KPC Showcase Series: Pt. 2 Wildlife

Caribou on the Kenai Peninsula
Credit NPS/Matt Chambers

On this episode of Coffee Table, you'll hear part 2 of the latest  Kenai Peninsula College Showcase Series. It was recorded on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The discussion is moderated by KPC Showcase Series coordinator, Dave Atcheson and focuses on wildlife, with presentations: 
 
Climate Effects on Moose, Caribou and Sitka Black-tailed Deer on the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound, with Dr. John Morton
 
and Imaq ileum quip (the ocean is part of me): Climate Change and Subsistence in the Chugach Region, with Hope Roberts and Erin Shew.

