The Coffee Table - December 9, 2020: KPC Showcase Series: Pt. 2 Wildlife

On this episode of Coffee Table, you'll hear part 2 of the latest Kenai Peninsula College Showcase Series. It was recorded on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The discussion is moderated by KPC Showcase Series coordinator, Dave Atcheson and focuses on wildlife, with presentations:

Climate Effects on Moose, Caribou and Sitka Black-tailed Deer on the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound, with Dr. John Morton





