Coffee Table - Dec. 9, 2020: KPC Showcase Series: Kenai Peninsula Fisheries in a Time of Change

On this week's special, two hour Coffee Table, you'll hear a recording of last Wednesday's KPC Showcase Series discussion about changes, over time, in local fisheries.

Moderator, Dave Atcheson and local fishers, Hope Roberts and Brent Johnson talk about their experience sport and commercial fishing on the Peninsula.

Then, Sue Mauger, Science and Executive Director of Cook Inletkeeper, and Dr. Erik Schoen, Fisheries Biologist with University of Alaska Fairbanks, follow up with a presentation titled, Kenai Peninsula Fisheries in a Time of Change: Historic Trends, Glimpses of the Future, and Strategies for Building Resilience.



Part 2 of the discussion, focusing on wildlife, is free to attend, via zoom, tonight, Wednesday, December 9 at 6 p.m., including presentations entitled: Climate Effects on Moose, Caribou and Sitka Black-tailed Deer on the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound, with Dr. John Morton, and Imaq ileum quip (the ocean is part of me): Climate Change and Subsistence in the Chugach Region, with Hope Roberts and Erin Shew.

KBBI will air tonight's discussion on next Wednesday's Coffee Table.



