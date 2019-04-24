The Coffee Table - April 24, 2018

Today on the Coffee Table, we’re talking about education funding, how the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, the borough and the borough assembly are handling the uncertainty coming out of budgeting process in Juneau.

KBBI News Director Aaron Bolton is joined by Kenai Peninsula Borough School District board member Zen Kelly, Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Willy Dunne and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.

Links to the school district budget documents:

FY2020 preliminary budget

Overview of FY2019 budget and district revenue and expenditures

Budget cuts made FY15 to FY19